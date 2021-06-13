EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $89.68 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

