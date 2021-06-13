Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.93

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 1141782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

