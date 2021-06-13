Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Essent Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.