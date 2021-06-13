ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

