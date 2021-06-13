Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERRPF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

