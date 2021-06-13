Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

