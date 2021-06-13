Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MITEY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

