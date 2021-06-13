Equitable Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$137.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$66.00 and a 1-year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.0199997 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.89.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

