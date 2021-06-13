Equitable Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Equitable Group stock opened at C$137.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$66.00 and a 1-year high of C$153.80.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.0199997 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Group Company Profile
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
