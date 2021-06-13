Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

