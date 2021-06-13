EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1,885.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00163308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00196147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.01125398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.34 or 0.99957582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

