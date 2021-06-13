Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Vroom stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $6,777,331.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,797,668 shares of company stock worth $117,364,201 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.