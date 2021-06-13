Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,400 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.