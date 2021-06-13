Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,898 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $15,141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,287,508 shares of company stock worth $32,893,750.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

