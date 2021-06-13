Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

