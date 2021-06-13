Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $723,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,707,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT opened at $29.00 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

