Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.13 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

