Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EMPW stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Empower has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Empower by 803.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

