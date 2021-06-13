Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 423.1% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMPM remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Empire Post Media has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

