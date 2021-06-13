Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMPR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 5,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,489. Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

