Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EMPR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 5,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,489. Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
