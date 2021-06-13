Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $107,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $97.03. 2,144,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.