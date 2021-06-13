Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
