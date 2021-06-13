Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.33. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.