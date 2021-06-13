Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EFGSY remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Friday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

