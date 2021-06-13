Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.