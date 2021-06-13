Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX remained flat at $$12.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,517. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

