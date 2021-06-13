Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX remained flat at $$12.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,517. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $12.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.