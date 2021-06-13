Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 404,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,947. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,200. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

