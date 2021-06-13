DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

