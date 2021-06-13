DSLA Protocol Trading Down 15.5% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.97 million and $877,697.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00779064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.08244298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086487 BTC.

DSLA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,583,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

