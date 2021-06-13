Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 356.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 1,210,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dropbox by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

DBX stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,749. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

