DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock worth $58,618,175. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.14 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.