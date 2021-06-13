Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $14.82. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 289,621 shares traded.

LPG has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

