DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 594.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,934,625 shares of company stock worth $1,189,562,144 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of DASH opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

