DomRaider Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $19.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085334 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

