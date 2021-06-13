Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $209.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

