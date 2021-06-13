DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post sales of $70.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. DMC Global reported sales of $43.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

