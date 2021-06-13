Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Discovery Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

