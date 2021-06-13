Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $120.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIN. CL King upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.27.

DIN opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $3,241,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

