Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QIWI were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get QIWI alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.