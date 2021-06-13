Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,011 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

