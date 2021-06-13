Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

