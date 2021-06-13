Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 30,164 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

