Digiwage 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $55,087.56 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

