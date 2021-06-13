Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:DBD opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.37. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.