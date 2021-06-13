DeFi Bids (BID) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,088.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $463,051.77 and $1,088.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,038,575 coins and its circulating supply is 14,335,744 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

