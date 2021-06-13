Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $334.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

