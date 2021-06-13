DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. DCC has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

