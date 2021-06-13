David L. Duvall Acquires 1,026 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $13,286.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,383.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.21.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.