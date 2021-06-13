Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $53.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

