Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.84.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

