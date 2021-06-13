Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

